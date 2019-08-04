Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.62

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and traded as high as $66.69. Inland Homes shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 274,345 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

In other Inland Homes news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.