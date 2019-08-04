InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.43. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

