Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Innovative Solutions & Support had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,150.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Innovative Solutions & Support makes up about 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 8.38% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

