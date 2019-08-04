Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Sells $2,043,400.00 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PG opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $296.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.