Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $3,862,620.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total value of $3,862,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,408 shares in the company, valued at $25,093,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RNG opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,507.25 and a beta of 0.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,247,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,944,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 509,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,036,000 after purchasing an additional 507,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,332,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

