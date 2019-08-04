Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,029,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,955% from the previous session’s volume of 585,302 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in Intec Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

