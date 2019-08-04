Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. 101,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $108,757.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 39.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $9,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

