Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $243.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 519,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,372. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 124.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

