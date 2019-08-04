Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Internap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Internap stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 226,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,628. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Internap has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.91.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.03 million. Internap’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Internap by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Internap by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 201,086 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Internap by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Internap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Internap by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

