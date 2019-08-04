International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 2,801,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

