International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

IMXI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,863. The stock has a market cap of $525.68 million, a PE ratio of -273.80 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

