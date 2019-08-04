Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $26.61. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 4,997 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

