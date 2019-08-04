Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.83

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and traded as high as $37.20. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 23,407 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

