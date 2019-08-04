Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,760,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

