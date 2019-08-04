Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,760,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

