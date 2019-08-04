IONChain (IONC) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. IONChain has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $206,922.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00251764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01375735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00109740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.