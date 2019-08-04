IoT Chain (ITC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.73 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.01374965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109212 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,005,650 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.