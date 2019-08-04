IPChain Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (IPC)

IPChain (CURRENCY:IPC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One IPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and OKEx. IPChain has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of IPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IPChain has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IPChain alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain Profile

IPChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2014. IPChain’s total supply is 92,455,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,055,482 tokens. IPChain’s official Twitter account is @impcoin. IPChain’s official website is www.ipcchain.org.

IPChain Token Trading

IPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.