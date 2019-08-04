iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $77.09. 3,206,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

