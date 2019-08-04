iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.86

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 19268994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

