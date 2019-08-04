iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,227 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,370,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after buying an additional 66,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $156.31 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.36.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

