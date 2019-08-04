Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Itau Unibanco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 28,477,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,416,000. Itau Unibanco has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 106,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,012,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 8,911,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

