Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. 230,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,336. Itron has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 66,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $3,621,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,608 shares of company stock worth $13,425,492. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.