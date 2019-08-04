IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

ISEE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 221,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,606. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.17. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Sblendorio purchased 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IVERIC bio stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

