James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dana worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

