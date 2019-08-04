James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 93,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.10 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in James River Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

