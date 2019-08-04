JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $224,335 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,493,000 after acquiring an additional 596,824 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $12,163,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,530 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.