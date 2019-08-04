JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

NYSE:JW.A traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 242,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $491.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.