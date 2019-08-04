JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.20 ($54.88).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €29.10 ($33.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.54. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a twelve month high of €39.05 ($45.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.