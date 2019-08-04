JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €163.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.25 ($156.10).

Airbus stock opened at €123.34 ($143.42) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is €126.73.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

