JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €2.10 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.15) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.05 ($2.38) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.18 ($2.54).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.