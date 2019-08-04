JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.14 ($11.79).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.18 ($10.68) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.59.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

