K12 (NYSE:LRN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of K12 stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 355,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38. K12 has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of K12 by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of K12 by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

