Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. 51,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.67 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $76,414.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,037.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $936,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,949 shares of company stock worth $8,329,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after acquiring an additional 78,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1,212.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 43,344 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

