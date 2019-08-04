Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.39.

KALA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 420,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,502. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 268,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

