Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,480. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. Kamada had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 41.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 945,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 278,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

