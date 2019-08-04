KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KAR Auction Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

KAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 1,262,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

