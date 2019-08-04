Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Guggenheim

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Kellogg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.31.

K stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 3,324,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,849,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,488,000 after purchasing an additional 771,375 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,894,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 462,398 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 364,719 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2,314.1% during the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 330,435 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

