Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

KW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 386,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

