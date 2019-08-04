KeyCorp Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $158.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $133.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $3,218,104.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $2,884,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,433 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 46.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

