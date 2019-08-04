KeyCorp Trims Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $11.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UFS raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

