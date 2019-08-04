Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Keywords Studios to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,254 ($16.39) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,721.67 ($22.50).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,680.52.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.