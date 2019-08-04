Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 53,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,741. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.81 and a quick ratio of 21.81.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Index Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.