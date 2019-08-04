Kidder Stephen W Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $10,888,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,863 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.59, for a total value of $1,051,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,058,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $397,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $19,899,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $297.38. 1,027,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

