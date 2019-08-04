Kidder Stephen W Has $7.09 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

