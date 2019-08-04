Kidder Stephen W Sells 5,801 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in General Electric were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 102,548 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 131,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 64,290,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,984,664. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.