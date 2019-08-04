Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 440,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.82. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,290,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,216,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,260,000 after acquiring an additional 345,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 299,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,521,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 149,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.