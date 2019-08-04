Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Announces Earnings Results

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.38. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

