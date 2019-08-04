Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,123. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at $186,950.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 1,111 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $93,712.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,910.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,787 shares of company stock worth $2,649,350. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

