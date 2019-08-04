Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Kirkland’s stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 255,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward purchased 42,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

